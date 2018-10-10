FROM THE FIELD: One South Sudanese woman’s harrowing escape to UN camp

UNMISS/Isaac Billy

Nyamile Malual Jiech told the senior officials that during the journey with her children she had seen three men lining up to rape one woman.

A new peace agreement was signed between warring parties in South Sudan in September in an attempt to bring an end to nearly five years of conflict. But, fighting has continued in some parts of the country.

Nyamile Malual Jiech is now sheltering in a camp for civilians in Bentiu under the protection of the UN peacekeeping mission, UNMISS.

