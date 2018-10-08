UN recognizes postal service as ‘a true partner for all’ delivering good to the world

“Resilient postal systems offer support during natural disasters, financial services to hundreds of millions of people; and essential information in times of crises,” Secretary-General António Guterres said in a message commemorating the International Day.

“This network, through its international treaties and emphasis on universal service, is a constant voice for multilateralism and force for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It also promotes literacy and education for children.”

With hundreds of thousands of offices across the globe, the postal sector – despite the rise of email and the internet - is still one of the world’s largest logistical networks and a vital centre of community life everywhere. Private citizens and businesses rely on the service’s affordable, reliable and unparalleled physical delivery network to send letters, parcels and remittances, as well as to conduct financial transactions.

In a separate message, Bishar A. Hussein, Director General of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) – the specialized UN agency for the sector, which coordinates policies among member nations – highlighted the continued relevance of postal service.

“In the current digital age, the post has positioned itself as a major player in global e-commerce,” he said, noting that the sector’s “one global network” approach makes it an “obvious delivery partner” for businesses selling online.

“Customers choose to do business with the post based on its track record of being trustworthy, reliable and affordable,” he added.

According to UPU, postal service is particularly important for small and medium-sized businesses seeking to expand into international markets, given its affordability and ease of use. For big e-commerce operators, physical mail is often the “last-mile delivery” service.

“This is because the Post not only has the largest physical network even within individual countries, but is also the only reliable service for delivery to remote and marginalized communities,” said Mr. Hussein.

Marked annually on 9 October, World Postal Day celebrates the 1874 anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union, in the Swiss Capital, Bern.

This year, the International Day is being billed as “The Post: Delivering good to the world”, urging everyone to appreciate postal workers everywhere, whose trust, dedication, reliability and security are the hallmark of the service worldwide.