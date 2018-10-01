On International Day of Non-Violence, UN chief calls for world to follow Gandhi’s example

In his message for the day, the UN chief said that “at a time of protracted conflicts and complex challenges, Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence remains an inspiration. At the United Nations, a world free of violence - and the resolution of differences through non-violent means - is at the core of our work.”

Mr. Guterres recalled Gandhi’s commitment to social justice. with inequality on the rise. He said it was important for a fairer globalization process to take root, based on human dignity, at a time when the world is “striving to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, ensure gender equality and leave no one behind.”

The Charter of the United Nations, said the Secretary-General, with its call in Chapter VI for the use, “first of all”, of negotiation, mediation, arbitration, judicial settlement and other peaceful ways to address threats to peace, echoes the spirit of Gandhi’s statement that “non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind.”

Noting that Gandhi proved that non-violence can change history, Mr. Guterres ended his message by calling on the world to be inspired by Gandhi’s “courage and conviction as we continue our work to advance peace, sustainable development and human rights for all of the peoples of the world.”

On Tuesday, as part of his official visit to India this week, Mr. Guterres is due to lay a wreath in honour of Gandhi, at the Raj Ghat Memorial, in New Delhi. It’s the 150th anniversary of the independence leader’s birth this year.