UN chief inaugurates new UN headquarters in Indian capital, as official visit gets underway

During the event, the UN chief noted “the strong bond between India and the United Nations” and told UN staff assembled there that the UN’s work in India, cannot be “business as usual”.

“Rather, we want the UN system to be united to fully support India’s government development plans and to fully support India’s leadership in relation to climate change, the Sustainable Development Goals and so many other efforts in which India is showing a leadership role,” he explained.

On Tuesday, the Secretary-General is to lay a wreath in honour of Mahatma Gandhi - who in1947, led his nation to independence - at the Raj Ghat memorial, as this year marks the 150th anniversary of his birth.

In addition, the Secretary-General will join India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Conference and he will deliver a lecture to youth on global challenges and solutions. The event will be livestreamed.