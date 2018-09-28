Uphold UN Charter, reject unilateralism, declares Cambodia’s Prime Minister

Stressing that “in our globalized world, all things are connected,” he rejected unilateral actions, saying they only serve to harm relationships between Member States. Alternatively, he called on all countries for their cooperation to “jointly maintain and strengthen multilateralism.”

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Hun Sen says, “play a pivotal role in guiding towards prosperity for the people[s].” Long lasting peace and security against threats such as terrorism, climate change, and conflict are only attainable by building a “multilateral cooperation with concerted coordination including countermeasures and preventative measures.”

To that end, Cambodia told the assembled debates that the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, as well as the Paris Agreement on climate change are key elements to the success of fostering a world which adheres to the principles of “rule-based international cooperation.”

Prime Minister Hun Sen made a point to “emphasize that Cambodia fully supports the UN's global leadership and commits to Implementing our shared responsibility to build a peaceful and equitable human society who enjoys sustainable and Inclusive development.”