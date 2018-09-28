At UN, China says it will not be ‘blackmailed’ or yield to trade pressure

International trade is “win-win by nature” and should not be a zero-sum game, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told world leaders at the United Nations today, saying that China “will not be blackmailed or yield to pressure.”

“China stands for a proper settlement based on rules and consensus through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing,” Mr. Wang told the Assembly’s annual general debate, adding that China is also acting “to uphold the free trade system and international rules and order for the common interests of all countries.”

He stressed the importance to adapt to economic globalization, and to ensure such processes are open, inclusive, and balanced to deliver benefits to all.

On the opening day of the general debate, United States President Donald Trump told the Assembly that he had announced another $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese-made goods. He said that while he had the “greatest respect” for China, “ I have made clear our trade imbalance is just not acceptable. China’s market distortions and the way they deal cannot be tolerated.”

On Friday, Foreign Minister Wang reiterated China’s “clear-cut” answer to pursue multilateralism, adding that “China has never wavered in its conviction to multilateralism and to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.”

Pursuing win-win cooperation is prerequisite to uphold multilateralism and we must act upon rules and order, he said.

While calling for a strong United Nations, Mr. Wang went on to say China supports organizational reform, which should be designed to prioritize concerns of developing countries, making the UN more efficient and enhance oversight and accountability.

Turning to the Korean Peninsula, Mr. Wang said China has contributed to the “major turnaround” and supports all-out improvement of relations between the North and the South of the Peninsula, as well as efforts to facilitate dialogues between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the US.

“China encourages the DPRK to continue moving along the right direction of denuclearization,” said Mr. Wang, adding that “it is also right for the US to make timely and positive responses so as to truly meet the DPRK half-way.”

He further underscored that effective settlement of the issue requires complete denuclearization, as well as establishment of a peace mechanism.

“Only when the two wheels move in tandem can the issue be truly resolved and can peace start to dawn,” he said.

On the Rohingya crisis, Foreign Minister Wang said it should be resolved through “a three-phased process” involving cessation of violence, return of displaced persons and economic development.

As for development, Mr. Wang said “there is no one-size-fits-all model,” adding that “every country is entitled to explore a development path that suits itself to deliver happiness and security to its people.”

In this regard, China has worked in partnership with other countries of the international community.

Moving on, Mr. Wang showcased “the Belt and Road Initiative,” which has grown into the largest platform for international cooperation. So far, over 130 countries and international organizations have signed agreements on Belt and Road cooperation with China.