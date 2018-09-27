UN News Daily Guide: debate continues, ‘soft power’ for peace, protecting minorities and the press

Here’s what you need to know for Friday 28 September (Please note: all timings are based on the New York time zone, Eastern Daylight Time, or EDT).

General Debate: Day 4

For the fourth day of the General Debate, 40 Heads of State and Government are scheduled to address the Assembly, including South Sudan, Denmark, Greece, China, Russia, Germany, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Chad. The complete list of speakers is available here.

The General Debate runs all day every day except for Sunday until 1 October, and you can watch it all live on UN Web TV.

Promoting a culture of peace

Sustainable development at the fore

Protecting the rights of religious minorities, migrants, journalists

The persecution of Christian and other religious minorities is an alarming and often unnoticed reality in conflict and post-conflict areas of the Middle East. At 8 am , the event “ Freedom from Persecution: Christian Religious Minorities, Religious Pluralism in Danger ” will host a high-level panel discussion to identify gaps in protection and development efforts for Christian communities in the Middle East. The event will be broadcast live.

Join UN-Women live at 9:30 am to ensure that the recently launched Global Compact for Migration is gender responsive for the more than 120 million migrant who are women and girls.

to ensure that the recently launched for the more than 120 million migrant who are women and girls. Journalists continue to be imprisoned, threatened, attacked and killed – undermining not only their own fundamental human rights, but also the public’s right to know. International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will be participating in an event at 11:00 am tilted “Press behind bars: Undermining Justice and Democracy” which you can watch here as it happens.

The above is only a curated selection of high profile events. For a comprehensive list of everything that you can follow remotely, this calendar should help.

>>> Find all of UN News’ coverage of the UN 73rd session of the General Assembly carefully collected here.