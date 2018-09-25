Developing countries ‘losing out’ in a world not governed by laws, Egyptian President says at UN Assembly

“Egypt, like the vast majority of the world’s peoples and nations, has a vested interest in restoring the credibility of the multilateral system with the United Nations at its forefront,” the country’s President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, highlighted at the annual general debate of the General Assembly.

Enumerating challenges faced by people in developing countries, especially for the Group of 77 and China, which his country currently chairs, President al-Sisi summarized Egypt’s vision to renew global commitment to multilateralism, as well as for the UN to regain its effectiveness.

The principles, he explained, include ensuring protection of the integrity of nations; committing to peaceful and sustainable solutions to international conflicts; and committing to sustainable development as a necessary precondition for a stable world order.

Implementing these principles, added the Egyptian leader, requires strengthened partnership between UN and regional organizations; bolstered cooperation to counter terrorism and terrorist narratives through a comprehensive international framework; and improving the shortcomings in the international community’s handling of human rights issues.

Ensuring these actions is all the more important for the developing world, which constitutes the majority of the global population, and “thus have the greatest interest in enhancing the role of the United Nations,” said President al-Sisi.

