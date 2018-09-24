UN News Daily #UNGA Guide: General Debate kicks off, peacekeeping, human rights for all and South-Sudan

Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday 25 September:

(Please note: all timings are based on the New York time zone, Eastern Daylight Time, or EDT)

World leaders take the stage

On this first day of the General Debate, 36 Heads of State and Government are scheduled to address the General Assembly on Tuesday, including the Presidents of Brazil, the United States, Ecuador, Turkey, France and Nigeria, the King of Jordan, the Supreme Leader of Iran and the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister. The theme this year is Making the United Nations relevant to all people: global leadership and shared responsibilities for peaceful, equitable and sustainable societies. The General Debate runs every day except for Sunday, from 9 am to 9 pm roughly, until 1 October, and you can watch it all live on UN Web TV.

Mobilising for peacekeeping

In March, UN Secretary-General António Guterres launched “Action for Peacekeeping”– or “A4P” as we call it here in the hallways of the UN. The initiative calls for key stakeholders to renew their collective engagement through the Declaration of Shared Commitments on UN Peacekeeping Operations. On Tuesday, over 100 Member States will attend a high-level event, chaired by the UN chief, to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of peacekeeping operations and define the best way forward, to achieve excellence. It will start run from 3 pm to 7 pm, can be watched live here, and followed on Twitter using #A4P.

Meanwhile, on the sustainable development front…

Protecting the rights of the most vulnerable

The humanitarian lens

Close to six years of conflict means South Sudan is facing devastating levels of humanitarian need. The event will bring the voices of conflict-affected South-Sudanese women, children and men to UN headquarters, and examine the challenges and successes of the international response, with a call for continued support. It will run from 11 am to 12:30 pm and will be livestreamed.

If you happen to be in New York and able to visit UN Headquarters, don't miss the exhibit marking the 25th anniversary of the rapid response mechanism UNDAC (…basically they are the relief A-team which deploys within 24 hours after natural disasters strike, to ensure that relief reaches those affected as soon as possible). The installation is located in the North Lawn of UN compound. And if you're not in New York, this should almost do the trick.

