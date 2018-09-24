Maldives: UN hails peaceful elections, as opposition wins out

“We congratulate the Maldivian people for turning out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, briefing reporters in New York, noting “the peaceful and orderly conduct” of the elections.

“We commend the authorities and political leaders for a smooth polling day and for the commitment to a democratic Maldives.”

Mr. Yameen conceded defeat after the Election Commission said Mr. Solih had won by a margin of 16.7 per cent.

Earlier this year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged the Government to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of the people after Mr. Yameen declared a state of emergency and sent his soldiers into the Supreme Court, when it ordered the release of convicted opposition leaders.