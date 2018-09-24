UN News Daily #UNGA Guide: Mandela Peace Summit, Global Goals, Youth and Yemen

Here’s what you need to know for Monday 24 September (please note all timings are based on the New York time zone, Eastern Daylight Time, or EDT):

Uniting for peace

Setting the tone a day before the General Debate starts at the General Assembly, the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit will be held on Monday at 9:30 am, marking the centenary of the birth of South Africa’s first democratically-elected President and global civil rights icon. Member States are expected to adopt a historic Political Declaration declaring 2019-2028 the “Nelson Mandela Decade of Peace,” and calling on all world leaders to “redouble efforts to pursue international peace and security, development and human rights”.

Advancing the SDGs

Focus on humanitarian issues

The day will also offer a number of humanitarian-related events including a high-level meeting on the Humanitarian Response in Yemen , at 1:15 pm, with UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock . As the country is now in its fourth year of intensified conflict, with unprecedented levels of humanitarian need, the world must not look away. You can watch it live here.

, at . As the country is now in its fourth year of intensified conflict, with unprecedented levels of humanitarian need, the world must not look away. You can watch it live here. Another event, happening at the same time but available to view later, will focus specifically on Protecting the health and rights of women and girls in Yemen and South Sudan.

in Yemen and South Sudan. Finally, a high-level side event on the possibility of establishing a Global Compact on Refugees will start at 10 am.

