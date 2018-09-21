Ferry tragedy takes lives in Tanzania, Guterres offers condolences, support

The UN chief “is saddened by reports that scores of people have died, many others have been injured and dozens are missing,” his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, on Friday.

“The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” Mr. Dujarric added.

According to media reports, rescue efforts have resumed after being halted overnight, as hundreds are feared to have drowned.

“The United Nations expresses its solidarity with Tanzania during this difficult time and stands ready to support as required,” concluded the statement.