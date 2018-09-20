 

It’s ‘time for concrete action’ says UN chief, welcoming inter-Korean agreement

Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps
President Moon Jae-in (right) of the Republic of Korea greets Chairman of the State Affairs Commission Kim Jong-Un of the DPRK in Panmunjeom, during the April 2018 inter-Korean summit.
20 September 2018
Peace and Security

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, on Thursday welcomed the outcome of the third inter-Korean summit this year, and the “important agreements” contained in the Pyongyang Joint Declaration, issued by the leaders of the two Koreas.

He commended the “determination and diplomacy” shown by the leaders of North Korea, formally known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and South Korea, formally known as the Republic of Korea.

South Korea’s President, Moon Jae-in, became the first leader from the south to travel to the North Korean capital in years on Monday, and at the conclusion of the three days of talks with his northern counterpart, Kim Jong-un, both sides described it as a positive step towards peace. 

“The commitments reflected in the joint statement include important military confidence-building measures and a commitment by the DPRK to dismantle missile engine testing infrastructure in the presence of experts from related countries”, said the Secretary-General, in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, adding that “now it is time for concrete action”.
  
Mr. Guterres called “for unity of the international community to support the parties in their endeavours towards sustainable peace, security and complete and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula in accordance with relevant Security Council Resolutions”.

He also reiterated the commitment and readiness of the United Nations system “to further assist the parties in any way they deem appropriate”. 

This Pyongyang joint Declaration came three days after the UN political affairs chief, Rosemary di Carlo, told the Security Council that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported having observed in May nuclear signatures consistent with the continued operation of a plutonium production reactor, radiochemical laboratory and alleged uranium enrichment facility in Yongbyon, North Korea.

