FROM THE FIELD: Sailing a traditional and sustainable path in Fiji’s tropical waters

Uto ni Yalo Trust/Samuela Ulacake

They are sailing the traditional 72-foot long Fijian boat, Uto ni Yalo, which translates as ‘Heart of the Spirit’ and which is navigating along ancient Pacific trade and migratory routes to help re-establish historical ties. It’s also reviving significant cultural links between people all over the region.

The boat is ferrying relief supplies to islands in the wake of tropical cyclones - demonstrating how low carbon sea transport can offset Fiji’s fossil fuel reliance and become a viable option for cargo transfer between remote maritime islands.

