Death of local UN staffer in latest Afghan suicide attack highlights tragic toll of violence against civilians

A 22-year-old employee of the UN migration agency, IOM, was among at least 13 killed. The woman, who is not being named, lost her husband during a bombing in the capital Kabul three years ago, and the couple had a daughter, aged six, who has now been orphaned.

“Our immediate thoughts are with her family and friends,” IOM said in a press statement, expressing the UN’s “deep sense of revulsion at this senseless attack that claimed the lives of at least 13 civilians.”

The agency said that another colleague was among the 20 injured in Wednesday’s armed attack in the eastern city of Jalalabad, When the government Department of Refugees and Returnees was strafed by gunfire for hours. IOM wished “him and all the injured a speedy and full recovery.”

IOM Director General William Lacy Swing condemned “this heinous crime which has taken the life of a brave colleague in Jalalabad and left another grievously injured.”

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and all of us in IOM are thinking of our staff working in difficult conditions across the country on behalf of the Afghan people,” he added.