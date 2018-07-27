 

UN ‘committed to continue to support’ Pakistan’s Electoral Commission in wake of general election

Girls learning to weave in Karachi, Pakistan.
UN Photo/John Isaac
Girls learning to weave in Karachi, Pakistan.
27 July 2018
Peace and Security

The United Nations Secretary-General has congratulated the people of Pakistan for “exercising their constitutional right to vote” on Wednesday, thereby reaffirming “their commitment to a democratic Pakistan.”

In a statement issued on Friday, on behalf of UN chief António Guterres, Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric commended Pakistan’s Electoral Commission “for the organization of the elections, noting positive initiatives related to training and efforts to enhance the inclusion of women, persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups, as well as first-time voters, in the electoral process.”

 He said the UN was committed to continue to support the Electoral Commission, as the smooth transfer of power remained in doubt on Friday, with latest news reports suggesting that a group of Pakistani political parties were rejecting the results, alleging vote rigging.

 According to the official results released so far, the party headed by former international cricket star and national team captain, Imran Khan, is in the lead, but does not have sufficient seats to secure power without forming a coalition.

 Mr. Dujarric said that the Secretary-General was looking forward to the formation of the new government and “wishes it success in providing the people of Pakistan a stable, democratic, and prosperous future.”

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

Pakistan: UN chief condemns suicide attack that killed dozens near polling station

25 July 2018
Peace and Security

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday condemned the killing of dozens of people near a polling station in the western city of Quetta due to a suicide attack, as voters headed to the polls in Pakistan’s general elections.  

Pakistan: UN strongly condemns terrorist attack that leaves scores dead and wounded at election rally

14 July 2018
Peace and Security

The United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in south-west Pakistan that killed more than 120 people and left scores wounded at an election rally Friday.