UN chief strongly condemns terrorist attacks in south-west Syria

According to news reports, the attacks were claimed by the terrorist group ISIL, or Da’esh, which has been defending territory in the region from a major government offensive.

“He is appalled by the utter disregard for human life displayed by ISIL,” said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, stressing that “those responsible for the attacks must be held accountable”.

The Secretary-General extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the region, Ali al-Za’tari called for better “protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and sparing them the brunt of violence and conflict wherever they are” in the war-torn country.

Staffan de Mistura, the UN Special Envoy for Syria who is attempting to bring the warring parties to the negotiation table, briefed the Security Council on Wednesday behind closed doors from Geneva, on the latest political and humanitarian situation.