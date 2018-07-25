Pakistan: UN chief condemns suicide attack that killed dozens near polling station

The suicide bombing that killed at least 31 people and injured another 70 was claimed by the ISIL, or Da’esh terrorist group, according to news reports. The country has been witnessing outbursts of violence across the country in the lead-up to Wednesday’s parliamentary and provincial assembly elections.

The elections mark only the second time that one civilian government has handed on power to the other, after serving a full term in office.

“The Secretary-General condemns the suicide attack at a polling station in Quetta claimed by Da’esh,” said Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in a statement. “He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Pakistan.”

I strongly condemn today’s despicable attack outside a polling station in #Quetta #Pakistan. #UNGA remains united against #terrorism & I stand firmly w/ @PakistanUN_NY & the Pakistani people. — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) July 25, 2018

Despite the violence, news outlets reported that millions of Pakistanis showed up to cast their vote. The 85,000 polling stations closed on Wednesday by 7 pm, local time.

The UN Spokesperson stressed that “the United Nations stands in solidarity with, and supports the efforts of the Government of Pakistan, in the fight against terrorism.”

The President of the UN General Assembly, Miroslav Lajčák, also condemned the attack, which he called “despicable”.

The suicide bombing in Quetta followed on from a series of terrorist attacks earlier in the month, including one in Mastung, in which 153 people lost their lives.