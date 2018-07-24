 

UN ready to assist rescue and relief effort as dam collapses in Laos, with many feared dead

UN Photo/Rick Bajornas
Secretariat Building at United Nations Headquarters
24 July 2018
Humanitarian Aid

Following reports that dozens of people are dead or missing following the collapse of a dam that was under construction in Laos, the United Nations chief on Tuesday said that the world body stands ready to support the rescue and relief efforts, if authorities request it.

According to news reports, the collapse of the dam created flash flooding conditions that swept through Attapeu province in south-eastern Laos, submerging villages and leaving more than 6,000 homeless.

 “The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life and significant damage caused by a break in the hydroelectric dam under construction…adding to the previous destruction caused by Tropical Storm Son,” said his Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric in a statement.

At least 20 people are believed to have died and many more who are missing are feared dead. It was reported that continuous rainstorms had caused a high volume of water to flow into the project’s reservoir, putting pressure on the dam.

The Secretary-General extended his condolences to the victims’ families and to the Government and people of the Southeast Asian country, while also expressing the UN’s readiness to support the national rescue and relief efforts if required, Mr. Dujarric said.

 

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

In Lao PDR, UN food relief agency chief reiterates support for efforts to ensure nutrition security for all

1 December 2016

The Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), Ertharin Cousin, has wrapped up a visit in Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), where she reiterated the agency’s commitment to working with the Government to help the country achieve middle-income status and to support food and nutrition security for all.