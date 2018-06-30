UN condemns deadly attack against G5 Sahel force headquarters in Mali

Several people were killed in the “complex” attack in Sévaré, including troops belonging to the G5 Sahel joint force – a military task force composed of armed forces of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. Members of the Malian armed forces were also killed.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson on Friday, Mr. Guterres underscored the “important role” the G5 Sahel joint force is playing in countering violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel region and called on the international community to step up its support to the joint force.

He also said that the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) continues to provide logistical support to the joint force in line with the relevant Security Council resolution.

In the statement, the UN chief also offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured

In a separate statement, the Security Council also condemned the attack and underscored the need to bring the perpetrators and sponsors of such “reprehensible acts” of terrorism to justice.

The members of the Council also welcomed the “continued determination” of the G5 Sahel States to unite their efforts to address the impact of terrorism and transnational organized crime in the Sahel region, including through the development of the joint force.

They also expressed that they would “continue to monitor closely the situation” as well as the support to the joint force, in parallel to progress made in its operationalization.