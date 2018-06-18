FROM THE FIELD: Rohingya babies conceived out of 'incomprehensible brutality'

Brian Sokol travelled with the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, to Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh to interview and photograph Rohingya refugee women who had fled Myanmar over the last year fearing violence and persecution.

He met 14 pregnant women who had been raped, including a 16-year old girl who he calls Maryam.

He tells her story in a personal blog from the field: https://blogs.unicef.org/blog/rohingya-shrouded-maternity/