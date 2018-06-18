 

FROM THE FIELD: Rohingya babies conceived out of 'incomprehensible brutality'

UNICEF/Brian Sokol
Rohingya refugee women survivors of sexual violence are among the most marginalised among more than 800,000 Rohingyas who were forced out of Myanmar into Bangladesh since August 2017.
18 June 2018
Migrants and Refugees

A photojournalist has been talking of the “incomprehensible brutality” described to him by Rohingya refugees who are carrying babies after being raped.

Brian Sokol travelled with the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, to Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh to interview and photograph Rohingya refugee women who had fled Myanmar over the last year fearing violence and persecution.

He met 14 pregnant women who had been raped, including a 16-year old girl who he calls Maryam.

He tells her story in a personal blog from the field: https://blogs.unicef.org/blog/rohingya-shrouded-maternity/

 