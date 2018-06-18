 

UN chief condemns suspected Boko Haram attacks targeting Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Nigeria

Secretary-General António Guterres speaks to the media at UN Headquarters. (file)
18 June 2018
Peace and Security

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned Saturday’s attacks in northeastern Nigeria by suspected Boko Haram insurgents targeting Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

According to media reports, blasts killed dozens of people in the Damboa Local Government area of Borno State.

“The Secretary-General stresses that attacks targeting civilians violate international humanitarian law, and he calls for those responsible for this attack to be swiftly brought to justice,” said a statement released on Sunday by his Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

In the statement, the Secretary-General expressed his condolences to the affected families and to the Government and people of Nigeria and wished those injured a swift recovery.  Further, he reiterated the United Nations’ solidarity with the countries fighting against terrorism and violent extremism across Africa's Lake Chad Basin and  Greater Sahel region.

