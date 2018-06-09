UN chief welcomes Taliban’s temporary truce announcement, encourages all parties to embrace 'Afghan-owned peace'

This follows the recent announcement by the Afghan Government that it would begin a seven-day ceasefire on 12 June, the 27th day of Ramadan, and run to Eid-ul-Fitr.

“The Secretary-General strongly believes that there is no military solution to this conflict and that only a political settlement can bring an end to the suffering in Afghanistan,” his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement issued Saturday.

On behalf of Mr. Guterres, he reiterated the UN’s commitment to “supporting the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavor.”