Guterres strongly denounces latest attack on peacekeepers in Central African Republic

The attack by armed insurgents brings to four the number of peacekeepers killed in targeted violence in that country since the beginning of this year, according to a statement issued by UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and that sanctions can be applied against the perpetrators,” said the statement, which also noted that Mr. Guterres urged national authorities to spare no effort in bringing them to justice.

The Secretary-General “reaffirms his unwavering support” to the UN Stabilization Mission in CAR (MINUSCA), added the statement, in its efforts to “protect civilians and stabilize the country”.

The UN chief paid tribute to all those peacekeepers who had made the ultimate sacrifice in CAR, and offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family as well as to the Government of Tanzania, wishing a swift recovery to the injured.