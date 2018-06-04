Suicide attack on clerics in Afghanistan condemned by UN

“The Secretary-General reiterates that no cause can justify such violence. Targeting civilians in this way is a clear violation of international law, including international human rights law,” said a statement issued by his Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

According to media reports, about 2,000 members of the religious body, known as the Afghan Ulema Council, had gathered at a tented facility, and the explosion near the venue’s entrance caused many causalities, claiming the lives of only clerics, but also security officers and civilians.

“The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. The United Nations stands with the people and Government of Afghanistan as they endeavor to build a peaceful future for their country,” the statement said.

