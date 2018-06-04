Guatemala: UN chief pledges support for rescue effort after deadly volcano eruption

According to UN-partner, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (ICRC), news reports, at least 25 people have died and news reports suggest that more than 40 are missing.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson on Monday, the Secretary-General said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and significant damage caused” by the Fuego volcano, located in the south of the country, around 40 kilometres from the capital, Guatemala City.

Mr. Guterres also offered his condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Government and people of Guatemala and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The volcano also resulted in what are known as pyroclastic flows: deadly fast-moving currents of hot gas and volcanic matter. Ash spewed across a 15-kilometre radius, and as many as 1.7 million people are likely to be affected.