UN agencies join forces against environmental risks that cause 12.6 million deaths a year

The legal agreement, signed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, commits the agencies to protect communities using “relevant and authoritative” data on the weather, climate and atmosphere.

WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis said that there was a “lot of political will” between the heads of the two organizations – WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas, and WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus – who shook on the deal on Wednesday after “decades of collaboration” between the agencies.

In practical terms the arrangement will ensure a better flow of information between the agencies, Ms Nullis explained, adding that air pollution and UV forecasts from national weather centres, reach the health professionals on the ground “who are dealing on a daily basis, with the impact of environmental risks to health”.