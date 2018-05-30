UN chief condemns killing of police officers and civilian in Belgium’s Liège

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, the Secretary-General also extended his condolences to the families of the victims, the people and the Government of Belgium.

Mr. Guterres also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“The United Nations stands in solidarity with Belgium in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism,” added the statement.

According to media reports, the attacker – a 31-year-old man who was recently released from prison – had also taken a female hostage at a school before he was killed by police officers. He is also reported to have killed another individual he met while in jail.

Belgian prosecutors are reportedly treating the attacks as an act of terrorism.