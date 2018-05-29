New political agreement for Libya a ‘welcome step’ says UN chief

The Declaration, signed in Paris, includes Libyan Prime Minister Faiez Serraj, Speaker of the House of Representatives Agila Essa Saleh Gwaider, the President of the High State Council Khalid al-Meshri, and General Khalifa Haftar of the Libyan National Army.

It commits them to work towards both parliamentary and presidential elections in a “secure environment” by 10 December, “at the latest”, as well as to respect the poll results.

This “is a significant and welcome step forward in Libya’s political transition,” said a statement issued by the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

“The UN, led by Special Representative Ghassan Salamé, will continue to implement the United Nations Action Plan, as supported by the Declaration adopted today,” it added.

The talks were hosted by Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, and were convened under the auspices of the UN.

The meeting in Paris also recognized the importance of developing a constitutional basis for elections and support for Mr. Salamé, as he consults Libyan authorities on a proposal - and timeline - for adopting the constitution.

The four Libyan actors also agreed to participate in an inclusive political conference to follow up on the implementation of the Declaration under the auspices of the UN.

