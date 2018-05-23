Transforming the world requires input from all society: UN deputy chief

Amina Mohammed was addressing a special meeting of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the UN forum that supports implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The global action plan, agreed by world leaders three years ago, seeks to end poverty and hunger, protect the planet and ensure all people enjoy prosperous and fulfilling lives.

“The success of our collective journey to 2030 will greatly depend on how we involve Government, parliaments, local authorities, indigenous peoples, civil society, the scientific and academic community and the private sector,” Ms. Mohammed said.

“In short, the transformation promised will only be achieved by engaging all actors right across society.”

The UN deputy chief called for an end to barriers that exclude people, particularly the most vulnerable, from taking part in processes that affect their daily lives.

She said inclusive sustainable development that is rooted in respect for human rights is the foundation for universal prosperity and well-being, and a healthy planet.

It also is “our best defence against violent conflict which so rapidly and dramatically erodes development gains,” she added.

With interconnected challenges such as climate change, forced migration and urbanization affecting all people, ECOSOC president Marie Chatardová called for a “paradigm shift” in how the world responds to these issues.

“The spread of information and communications technology and global interconnectedness, in particular, have also great potential to accelerate human progress and bridge the digital and other divides, thus helping to develop inclusive and people-centred societies,” she said.

Ms. Mohammed, the UN deputy chief, outlined five areas for action; including the need for responsible leadership and greater investment in transparent and accountable institutions.

Women and girls, as well as young people, must also be encouraged to contribute, while investing in the so-called “green economy” can create jobs and improve health outcomes.

She said: “The 2030 Agenda needs the participation of all actors to ensure no one is left behind and that all can enjoy prosperity, dignity and opportunity in a world of peace.”