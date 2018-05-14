‘Problems can be solved’ by cooperation says UN chief, welcoming North Korean pledge to close nuclear test site

Speaking to the press in the Austrian capital, Vienna, Mr. Guterres also expressed hope that the “positive momentum” will be consolidated during the summit between the United States and North Korea, scheduled for next month.

“This proves that even when things seem without solution, even when there is apparently no hope for the problems of the world to be faced with success, when there is concerted international action - when the Security Council is able to act together, when international cooperation works - problems can be solved,” he said.

Mr. Guterres also expressed hope that progress over shutting down North Korea’s nuclear programme would provide an impetus to address other challenges elsewhere in the world.

Recent traction towards lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula would formally end one of the world’s longest unresolved conflicts, which began in June 1950. An armistice brought about a ceasefire in 1953, but the war never officially ended because the parties failed to reach agreement over a peace treaty.