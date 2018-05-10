UN chief applauds Malaysians for ‘strong commitment’ to democracy

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, the UN chief welcomed the formation of a new Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and paid tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The UN chief added that he was looking forward to working closely with Malaysia on issues of mutual interest.

The new Prime Minister is no stranger to the job, having led the country for much of the 1980s and 1990s, and at 92 he has become the world’s oldest elected leader.

The coalition of parties which he led to victory, secured 113 of the 222 seats being contested.

The elections, held on 9 May, saw a voter turnout of 76 per cent, according to media reports.