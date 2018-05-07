 

UN chief denounces attack on village in north-west Nigeria

UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe
Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the special event on "Investing in Youth to Counter Terrorism."
7 May 2018
Peace and Security

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned an attack this weekend on a village in the Nigerian province of Kaduna and underscored the need to hold the perpetrators to account.

“Those responsible” must be “swiftly brought to justice,” said the Secretary-General in a statement released by his Spokesperson’s office.

Mr. Guterres also expressed his continued concern over the persisting violence in the region and urged all actors to “work together to bring peace and stability to the country.”

The UN chief extended his condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Government and people of Nigeria, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

According to media reports, at least 51 people – including children – were killed in Saturday's attack on Gwaska village, located about 230 kilometres (140 miles) north-west of the capital, Abuja.

Last month, 14 miners were reportedly killed in an attack by gunmen in the same area.

The country’s north-east, meanwhile, has been facing a long-running Boko Haram insurgency that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and driven over two million people from their homes

News Tracker: Past Stories on This Issue

More than 1,000 children in north-east Nigeria abducted by Boko Haram since 2013 – UNICEF

13 April 2018
Women

At least 1,000 children have been abducted by the Boko Haram insurgent group in northeastern Nigeria since 2013 amid repeated attacks on schools, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Friday, calling for an end to such violence and the release of those who have yet to be returned.

UN condemns attack on civilians in north-east Nigeria

2 April 2018
Humanitarian Aid

Denouncing an attack on civilians in Nigeria’s restive north-east region, a senior United Nations humanitarian official has called on all parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and ensure the protection of civilians.