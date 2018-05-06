 

UN chief condemns deadly attack on voter registration centre in eastern Afghanistan

6 May 2018
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned an attack on a mosque being used as a voter registration centre in Afghanistan’s Khost province and underscored his support to the country as it prepares for elections later this year.

“The Secretary-General extends his solidarity to Afghan citizens seeking to exercise their constitutional rights and take part in the forthcoming parliamentary elections,” said a statement attributable to the UN chief’s spokesperson.

In the statement, Mr. Guterres also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

According to reports at least 17 people were killed and 37 were wounded in the attack, which took place Sunday afternoon (local time).

There have been a number of attacks on voter registration centres as Afghanistan prepares to hold parliamentary elections in October.

On 22 April, a suicide attack struck a voter registration centre in the capital, Kabul, killing at least 30 people.

