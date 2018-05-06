UN chief condemns deadly attack on voter registration centre in eastern Afghanistan

“The Secretary-General extends his solidarity to Afghan citizens seeking to exercise their constitutional rights and take part in the forthcoming parliamentary elections,” said a statement attributable to the UN chief’s spokesperson.

In the statement, Mr. Guterres also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

According to reports at least 17 people were killed and 37 were wounded in the attack, which took place Sunday afternoon (local time).

There have been a number of attacks on voter registration centres as Afghanistan prepares to hold parliamentary elections in October.

On 22 April, a suicide attack struck a voter registration centre in the capital, Kabul, killing at least 30 people.