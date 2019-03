الأمم المتحدة تنكس أعلامها حدادا على مصرع موظفيها في حادث تحطم الطائرة الإثيوبية

Arrived in India this morning as we join family & friends mourning the loss of our @UNDP colleague - Shikha Garg - in the tragic #ET302 accident. Shikha joined us in 2013 & was an advisor to India’s @moefcc on climate change; Shikha was on her way to #UNEA in Nairobi.... @UN pic.twitter.com/xUwiBox2F4